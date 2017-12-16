Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Crime News

First sexual harm order issued as Ronnie Ebanks is jailed for 6 years

December 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A landmark ruling is handed down in Grand Court today (15 December) as Cayman’s first sexual harm protection order is issued against a man convicted of indecent assault.
49-year old Rodney Ronnie Ebanks of West Bay was sentenced to six years behind bars. This was Mr. Ebanks third sexual offence conviction.
He’s the man convicted of breaking into a tourist’s West Bay road condo and performing an indecent act while she slept.
Grand court judge Marva McDonnell Bishop said it’s essential to protect the public from defendants like Mr. Ebanks.
This as she issued a protection order with seven conditions he must obey once he’s served his time. Those conditions include notifying the Commissioner of Police of his address and contact number upon release, if he changes his name and if he is traveling.
Also, Mr. Ebanks cannot enter any home or dwelling after hours without express consent of residents there.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

