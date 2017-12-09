Business Beat: Celebrating Christmas & Grand Harbour expands

On this week’s edition of the Business Beat we give you an inside look at Celebrations Christmas store and one George Town shopping plaza that’s making some upgrades.

Event and wedding planning company Celebrations is celebrating their 24th Christmas and they are going all out this year at their Christmas store.

“You know, when they are doing their first tree or maybe they’ve had a tree for many years but they want to change it, we don’t just leave people to choose their own thing, if they want help from us we’re here” said Founder of Celebrations, Joanne Brown.

Celebrations also designs Christmas parties, decorative installations for buildings and roundabouts.

“For us we have a lot of designers in house obviously, so we have those people available to you, for you to say I don’t know what to do, help me and we’re really able to help you with whatever budget it may be,” said Mrs. Brown.

Over at Grand Harbour, owner Lorraine Bell said new things are coming in the New Year.

“My husband passed away who built Grand Harbour (Mike Bell) about two years ago and so the family has been down here trying to breathe life back into the center, it’s always been a gathering place for families in the Cayman Islands and so we have every intension of bringing that back again,” said Mrs. Bell.

Mrs. Bell said the shopping centre is fully leased and a new restaurant is scheduled to open in 2018. The Harbour Grille and a memorial park will be constructed on the waterfront and will replace the wave pool.

Grand Harbour will be hosting a festival tomorrow during the day and will feature local artists and artisans.

