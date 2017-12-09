Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

East End Primary students spreads Christmas cheer around Grand Cayman

December 9, 2017
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

In the spirit of the season East End Primary School students took to the streets to spread some Christmas joy. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks caught up with the group and more importantly sounds. They paraded around their community and then traveled into George Town to spread Christmas cheer.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: