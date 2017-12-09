In the spirit of the season East End Primary School students took to the streets to spread some Christmas joy. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks caught up with the group and more importantly sounds. They paraded around their community and then traveled into George Town to spread Christmas cheer.
East End Primary students spreads Christmas cheer around Grand Cayman
December 9, 2017
1 Min Read
