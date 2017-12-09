Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
News

Pink Ladies get in the spirit of giving

December 9, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Pink Ladies got in the Christmas spirit over the weekend, hosting their annual Pink Ladies Bazaar.

Several dozen Pink Ladies turned out Saturday (2 December) at the Arts and Recreation Center.

The event is a fundraiser for the programmes the Pink Ladies help during the year, like The Pines, the Cayman Islands Hospital and the NCVO.

It featured fun for all ages.

“Today we have many, many things,” Coordinator Faye Lippett said. “One of the most exciting has been the entertainment. We had — the national choir has been here. We’ve had the dance group. We’ve had a karate group, which was very, very well received and very active. We had tea. We had cookies, which is very popular.” 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

