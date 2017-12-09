West Bay Road closures resume

Closures along West Bay Road will resume tonight (8 December) from 10.

According to Dart a portion of West Bay Road between Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria Roundabout will be temporarily closed to facilitate concrete work on the West Bay Road underpass.

The road closure runs from 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. tomorrow (9 December.)

Residents, employees, and customers of businesses operating in the road closure zone will have limited access. Entry can be gained from the Galleria Roundabout for properties and businesses north of the underpass and from the Lawrence Boulevard entrance for those south of the underpass.

