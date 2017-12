Fri 86°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spell and a 40% chance of shower and possible thunder. WINDS Southeast at 5 to 10 knots at daytime becoming 10 to 15 knots by evening. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Sat 80°F 70°F FORECAST Cloudy to overcast skies with a 80 % chance of showers and some thunder. WINDS Southeasterly at 10 to 15 knots in the morning, southwest by afternoon and north to northwest at 20 to 25 knots by tonight. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet during the daytime becoming rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet by evening. A marine warning is in effect.

Sun 75°F 70°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS Northerly at 20 to 25 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet. A marine warning is in effect.

Mon 75°F 70°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Northerly at 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet.A small craft warning is in effect.

Tue 75°F 70°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Northerly at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate of 2 to 4 feet.