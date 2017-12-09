Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Music icons give advice ahead of Capella concert

December 8, 2017
Philipp Richter
The two-day Capella festival kicked off yesterday (7 December,) not with music or live acts but with a panel discussion on how to make it in the music industry.
The event was held at Margaritaville in George Town. Record Producer Sham Sak Pase and Michael “Kiki” Akiko from YouTube spoke to a crowd of local musicians and shared advice.
They also spoke on the power of social media and how art can be viewed and appreciated all over the world.
“One of the most important things is to believe that regardless of how small the island might be, your gifts and your talents are bigger than just the island and it’s important for you to commit yourself being the best version of yourself now,” said Mr. Pase.
Capella music fest continues tonight (8 December) starting at 7 p.m. on the Festival Greens at Camana Bay.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

