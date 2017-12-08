Lunchtime crash at Smith Road

Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
December 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A collision along Smith Road this afternoon (December 8) caused lunchtime traffic delays in George Town.
According to the RCIPS shortly after 1:30 pm the 9-1-1 communications centre received a report of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Huldah Avenue and Smith Road. Officers were dispatched to the scene. Police said there were no injuries.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

