Business Beat: Christmas Edition

For this week’s business beat round-up, we take a look at some of the things that can help you enjoy your holiday season, like party supplies and fireworks and enjoy it safely.

Party supplies are a must this season and Party Source on Godfrey Nixon Way says costumes ranging from old Saint Nick to his elves are hot sellers.

“I find that a lot of the offices are having Christmas parties, which require costumes, so when they come in they do find what they are looking for with their costumes,” said Dale-Le Solomon from Party Source.

Christmas may be over but themed soaps handcrafted at Beach Bubbles just off of Bodden Town Road, with fragrances like frankincense and myrrh can help you keep the holiday scent all year round.

“Just brings more joy to the season, going to the bathroom in the morning and have this beautifully fragrant soap that’s hypoechogenic and creamy and moisturizing and they smell like Christmas when you’re not even in the room if you just pass by,” said Nina Squires from Beach Bubbles.

And with New Year’s fast approaching, party staple, fireworks, is flying off the tables at the firework tent located on the empty lot right next to Maedac Supply. Manager Eugene Trott said there is a variety of over 100 types of fireworks and he’s encouraging safety.

“Should have a designated shooter, sure you want to have a party, have fun, drink it up but make sure the person shooting the display for you is sober and coherent, also safety glasses are a really good idea always have some water standing by,” said Pyrotechnician, Eugene Trott.

http://partysource.ky/

https://www.beachbubblesgrandcayman.com/

1. Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable

2. Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time

3. Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

4. Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

5. Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

6. Never return to a firework once it has been lit

7. Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

8. Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

9. Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire

10. Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.

