Business Beat: December 15th 2017

It’s Friday and that means it’s time for another addition of the business beat.This week we highlight the Water Authority’s international accreditation, Subway’s George Town expansion and a free Christmas concert.

The water authority’s laboratory recently had their a-2-l-a accreditation renewed by the American association for laboratory accreditation and has maintained it since 2002.

“People don’t understand the depth of work it entails to have that water come from your faucet, we’re here pretty much 365 days a year working round the clock to ensure the quality of our water is the best,” said Lab technician for the Water Authority, Dione Scotland-Rivero.

Mrs. Scotland Rivero says an external auditor comes on island every two years to conduct evaluations on management staff and performance in compliance with their standard, the laboratory carries out quality testing services for both the public and private sector. Over in George Town Subway’s Anderson square location is expanding, creating more space for its customers, the new store is scheduled to open next year, the restaurant also launched a toy drive to give back to community.

“It’s 55-thousand people or more now in Cayman so if even 1 percent of that population do give a toy this Christmas then that will be such a big help for the community,” said Manager of Subway Cayman Islands, Jera Ebanks.

Toys can be donated to all 6 of subway’s location until December 20th. Lastly continuing in the Christmas spirit, the First Baptist church choir is ending their island wide tour with two shows this weekend for the annual festival of Christmas praise.

“We want people to come and hear this message, it’s an uplifting message, it’s the message people want to hear, there is lots of sadness and depression and boy what’s Christmas going to look like and what am I going to do next year and so and so forth, this is to kind of refocus you and you realize you know what, Gods got it,” said soloist Rickardo Ducent.

The concert will be held at the First Baptist Church on Crewe Road.

