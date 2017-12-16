Tonight Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath, Joe Avary, Felicia Rankin and Phillip Richter review this week’s top news-making stories.
Top Story: Reporter Roundtable
December 15, 2017
1 Min Read
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
