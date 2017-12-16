Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Top Story: Reporter Roundtable

December 15, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Tonight Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath, Joe Avary, Felicia Rankin and Phillip Richter review this week’s top news-making stories.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Christmas on Cardinal Avenue
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: