Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Local musicians on Capella Festival

December 15, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The two day Capella festival kicked off last week, bringing international stars, from classic acts to today’s icons. A number of locals also performed at the festival and hope more events of this caliber take place, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has the highlights.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Christmas on Cardinal Avenue
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: