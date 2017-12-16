The two day Capella festival kicked off last week, bringing international stars, from classic acts to today’s icons. A number of locals also performed at the festival and hope more events of this caliber take place, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has the highlights.
Local musicians on Capella Festival
December 15, 2017
