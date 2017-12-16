Cultural icons get memorial tombstone

Two cultural icons received memorial tombstones from the Cayman National Cultural Foundation today (15 December.) They were placed on the graves of Gladwin K Bush also know as Miss Lassie and Julia Hydes better know as Aunt Julia both ladies were fundamental to the creation and preservation of traditional Caymanian culture in painting and artwork, as well as, music the unveiling of the tombstones took places at each respective place of eternal rest, Miss Lassie in South Sound and Aunt Julia Hydes in West Bay. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart and Councillor Barbara Conolly were on hand for the event.

