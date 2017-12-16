Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Business Culture News

Post Office extends hours for busy shipping season

December 15, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Christmas season is the busiest time of the year for Cayman’s Postal Service. It’s once again extending its opening hours to meet the demand.

Deputy Postmaster General Melissa Martinez-Ebanks told cayman 27 it’s all hands on deck at the Post Office. While many of the deadlines to ship items abroad in time for Christmas arrival have passed.

She says postal customers expecting inbound items can save themselves a trip with just a few clicks of a mouse.

For incoming mail, and that’s the big one for us, we want to make sure that every child has the christmas gifts they are expecting, send in those invoices to parcel post at gov dot k-y via email, save yourselves the hassle of having to come down.

Extended holiday hours vary by location, with some opening as late as 6 pm for your convenience.

View the complete list of Post Office hours here.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas on Cardinal Avenue
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: