Fete shooting pair jailed for combined total of 25 years

Malik Mothen and Kashwayne Hewitt faced presiding Judge Roger Chapple once more in Grand court for their sentencing after being found guilty in the 4 February Fete nightclub shooting.

Mr. Mothen was found guilty of two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of grievous bodily harm.

He received 12 years imprisonment along with an additional 12 months to run consecutively, bringing it to a total of 13 years prison time for Mr. Mothen.

Jamaican national Kashwayne Hewitt was jailed for 12 years for 1 count of grievous bodily harm and he pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was sentenced to 9 years for that offence.

Judge Chapple recommended deportation for Mr. Hewitt telling him, “The island is better off without you.”

Judge Chapple expressed disappointment in Mr. Mothen for not learning from his past mistakes that led him to imprisonment before.

This is Mr. Mothen’s second time being convicted of a gun crime which resulted in someone being shot.

His wife Tashika Mothen was found not guilty of all six charges against her including attempted murder.

She commented on our story about the verdicts on Wednesday (13 December) saying, “Holding my head up high. Never one day did I deny my previous conviction. I wanna thank God for letting the right decision be mad.”

