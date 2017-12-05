Cayman 27’s Parade of Lights takes centrestage

Cayman 27’s Parade of Lights was held this past Saturday (2 December) at Camana Bay heralding the unofficial kick-off to Christmas 2017.

Thousands gathered at the Crescent in Camana Bay to enjoy live seasonal music from the First Baptist Church choir and of course to check out the decorated boats. The night ended with a spectacular fireworks display. Boats Epic Journey and Cool Runnings were the big winners and our very own Joe Avary debuted his Reef Lion boat at this year’s event.

