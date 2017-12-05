Flow – Double Data Christmas
Cops investigate weekend sex attacks; Rape and attempted rape in West Bay

December 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police today (4 December) are investigating two weekend sex attacks. Both attacks occurred early Saturday (2 December) morning.
Police say a woman was raped in the first incident. According to a police statement she was walking North from Seven-Mile public beach when she was approached by a man she did not know. He raped her. The woman was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where she was treated and later released. Police call the second incident an attempted rape, it occurred in the Morgan’s Harbour area of West Bay. In that incident, a woman was being given a ride home by a man she met that night.
He took her to a secluded location where he began tearing at her clothing.
A struggle ensued and she escaped. A near-by resident called the police. The woman was treated for minor bruises.
The suspect is described as being about 5 ft 7″. He was wearing a dark blue shirt and was driving a silver motor vehicle.
Anyone with any information on these crimes is asked the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

