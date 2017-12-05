Pedestrian struck Monday (4 December); 27 collisions reported over weekend

A pedestrian is struck Monday (4 December) morning on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, one of several traffic collisions between 2-4 December.

Two ambulances responded to the scene around 9 a.m., where a van collided with a pedestrian.

The driver of the van tells Cayman 27 a pedestrian on the median ran into the road trying to get to the bus stop on the other side.

It’s believed the pedestrian’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say they received 27 reports of motor vehicle collisions over the weekend, some with serious injuries.

Three people were taken to the hospital just before midnight Sunday (3 December) after a two-vehicle crash on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

A truck flipped over and the driver underwent surgery and remains in stable condition.

Two people in the other vehicle were treated and released.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday (2 December), police responded to a hit-and-run on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, near Lakeside Apartments.

In another incident, a cyclist was knocked from his bike by a light-coloured van, which continued driving after the collision.

The victim remains in stable condition at the hospital.

Then shortly after midnight Saturday (2 December) morning, officers pulled over a van and the driver blew more than twice the legal limit.

He also was driving without insurance nor proper licensing.

Also on Sunday (2 December), a white car appears to have crashed on North West Point Road, near Invicta Drive.

The car appears to have careened through a driveway wall and into the bush.

Police say the incident appears to have happened around 7 p.m. Sunday (2 December).

