Dog bites 8-year-old girl in Prospect

December 21, 2017
Philipp Richter
An 8-year-old girl remains in the hospital tonight (21 December) after she was attacked by a pitbull.
Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. (20 December.) According to an R.C.I.P.S statement, the child was at a Birch Avenue residence when the dog escaped its tether and attacked her, biting her several times, including a serious bite to her ear. Police say she suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the animal was loose and charged them they drew weapons but did not fire. Animal control later arrived and gained control of the dog. The animal is now in the custody of the Department of Agriculture as police investigate.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

