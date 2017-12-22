Dog bites 8-year-old girl in Prospect

An 8-year-old girl remains in the hospital tonight (21 December) after she was attacked by a pitbull.

Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. (20 December.) According to an R.C.I.P.S statement, the child was at a Birch Avenue residence when the dog escaped its tether and attacked her, biting her several times, including a serious bite to her ear. Police say she suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the animal was loose and charged them they drew weapons but did not fire. Animal control later arrived and gained control of the dog. The animal is now in the custody of the Department of Agriculture as police investigate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

