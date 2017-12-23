Comedian address New Year’s Eve issue through laughter

One local comedian says sometimes you just have to sit back and laugh and what’s happening around you. In an effort to spread positive vibes, yesterday (21 December,) Cayman 27 showed you a viral video from Chad Bodden making light of the fact that the Music and Dancing (Control) Law prohibits music and dancing on Sundays including New Year’s Eve. He said, “I just really feel bad for the small business owners that use this specific time of the year to show specific key clients appreciation and thank you for the business that they have given them for 2017.” Mr. Bodden has been making videos for several years and says he hopes persons learn a lesson through comedy that can help them reflect and better appreciate life.

