Four teens bailed after weekend wounding

Four teenagers are on police bail after a George Town wounding.

Police say the incident happened early Saturday on Eastern Avenue near Godfrey Nixon.

According to the RCIPS a man and a woman got into an argument with someone in a parking lot when a man assaulted them with an unknown object.

The pair ran away, but police later found the man bleeding from the head and the woman bleeding from her arm.

Their vehicle key and the woman’s handbag were stolen.

They were both treated at the Cayman Islands hospital and released.

An 18-year-old West Bay man and two 19-year-old George Town men were arrested along with another teenage whom police would not specify an age.

