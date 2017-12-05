Flow – Double Data Christmas
Crime News

Honda stolen from Prospect

December 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Civic that was stolen from a parking lot on Orange Drive, Prospect over the weekend.
The vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:30pm on Saturday (2 December) and 9:15am on Sunday (3 December.)
The vehicle is a 2000 model registration 147-805. It has a circular brown fiberglass spot on the right front bumper and burnt-out paint on the hood and roof.
Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

