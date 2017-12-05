Honda stolen from Prospect

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Civic that was stolen from a parking lot on Orange Drive, Prospect over the weekend.

The vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:30pm on Saturday (2 December) and 9:15am on Sunday (3 December.)

The vehicle is a 2000 model registration 147-805. It has a circular brown fiberglass spot on the right front bumper and burnt-out paint on the hood and roof.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town police station at 949-4222.

