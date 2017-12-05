Honduras political unrest blocks missing boater’s return to Cayman

Missing boater Thomas Bush beat the odds surviving almost a month at sea, but his return to Cayman shores has hit a snag.

Relatives of Mr. Bush said Mr. Bush, 30 of North Side, is stuck in Honduras due to the political unrest there, but they say he’s safe in the Latin American country. They are appealing for Immigration’s assistance to bring him home.

We reached out to Immigration Councilor Austin Harris on the issue and up to the time Cayman 27 spoke with Mr. Harris this afternoon (4 December) the family was yet to reach out to the Department.

However he said, “He is Caymanian and therefore entitled to come back home, but it is still much too dangerous to send officials or any travel to Honduras while the unrest continues, there is a curfew in effect in Honduras, as we speak so the situation is quite violent.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

