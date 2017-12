The dirt bikers did not hit the road this Sunday (3 December) for another Ride Out Cayman after rumours surfaced last week of a possible ride this weekend.

Cayman 27 can confirm that a place has been designated with police supervision, where dirt bikers can ride freely, the area is said to be in George Town.

This stems from ongoing work between lawmakers, police officials and representatives from Cayman’s Dirt Bike community.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print