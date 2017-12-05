Cayman 27’s viewer feedback segment for Monday (4 December).
Viewer feedback (4 December)
December 4, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Cops investigate weekend sex attacks; Rape and attempted rape in West Bay
December 4, 2017
About the author
Kevin Morales
Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.