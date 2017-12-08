Flow – Double Data Christmas
MLA on DEH struggles: “The garbage needs to be picked up”

December 7, 2017
Joe Avary
Patience among some in the community is wearing thin for the Department of Environmental Health, as it struggles to keep pace with collections.

This week, the Health Ministry requested an internal audit of the DEH to look into 18 months of escalating overtime. Last month the Department issued an email demanding that OT be reigned in.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan said the DEH can’t continue to allow its internal issues to impact service.

“The bottom line is: the garbage needs to be picked up. Regardless of whether there is a financial problem, an operational problem, or an administrative problem, it’s a problem that needs to be addressed now,” said Mr. Bryan.

Mr. Bryan said if the DEH needs to have additional funding allocated to make it through the remaining weeks in the financial year, there are ways to do that.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

