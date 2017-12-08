MLA on DEH struggles: “The garbage needs to be picked up”

Patience among some in the community is wearing thin for the Department of Environmental Health, as it struggles to keep pace with collections.

This week, the Health Ministry requested an internal audit of the DEH to look into 18 months of escalating overtime. Last month the Department issued an email demanding that OT be reigned in.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan said the DEH can’t continue to allow its internal issues to impact service.

“The bottom line is: the garbage needs to be picked up. Regardless of whether there is a financial problem, an operational problem, or an administrative problem, it’s a problem that needs to be addressed now,” said Mr. Bryan.

Mr. Bryan said if the DEH needs to have additional funding allocated to make it through the remaining weeks in the financial year, there are ways to do that.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

