Immigration crackdown: 289 cases investigated in second quarter

December 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Immigration Department says it’s cracking down on breaches of the Immigration law.

According to its second-quarter Enforcement Division report 289 breaches overall have been investigated and more than $67, 000 in administrative fines have been collected.
Taking a look at the stats 102 people were arrested for overstaying, 29 of them were charged. Some 64 people were arrested for employing a person outside of their work permit terms and conditions, 24 people were charged with that offence and 40 people were arrested for working outside their permit terms and conditions. A total of 14 people were charged with making false representations.
Anyone with information about Immigration related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-legalim (1-800-534-2546.)

