Hondurans in Cayman speak about political crisis

Cayman and Honduras share close ties and tonight we reached out to the Honduran community resident here about the situation in their homeland.

Many are praying for the civil unrest to end, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has been following the story, he has this report.

On the 26th of November, Hondurans went to the polls to choose a new president. Their choices, Juan Orlando Hernandez or Salvador Nasralla.

Mr. Hernandez proclaimed victory triggering mass protests and forcing a 10-day curfew.

“We did have an incident in the past with President Manuel Zelaya and it was similar but not exactly the same, this is actually something Honduras never saw before,” said Honduran Lucy Wood.

There have been violent clashes on the streets of Honduras and Ms. Wood said 12 days later the country still does not know who is the president.

“It’s a democracy is what makes a country abide by the standards and if democracy is going to be endangered, so you wonder where is the country going to end,” said Mrs. Wood.

Fellow countryman Elias Zuniea said the rule of President Juan Orlando Hernandez is not good for the country.

“The truth is that I am not agreeing with what is happening in our country because the president that we have is sinking us,” said Mr. Zuniea.

He says that regime has made him leave Honduras to find work.

“And we have to go outside of our country to be able to sustain our families,” said Mr. Zuniea.

For Ms. Wood, she says as the country is doing a re-count, her and her family will wait patiently.

“They are respecting the laws, the curfew and so forth but again they might not be happy with the results,” said Mrs. Wood.

Luis Olidares from Guatemala, the country west of Honduras says this political unrest is nothing new to Latin America.

“Some people you know, they want to be there no matter what and they don’t measure the consequences of things like what is happening now in Honduras,” said Mr. Olidares.

Today Cayman Airways announced temporary fee waivers for flights between to and from Honduras.

This waiver only applies to passengers who have been ticketed prior to 6 December for travel to, from, or through La Ceiba (LCE) and/or Roatan (RTB) between December 7- 17, 2017, as long as travel is rescheduled in the same cabin and between the same cities for a date up to six (6) months from the dates of travel originally ticketed for. Changes are subject to availability, and tickets will be voided in cases of no-show.

For more information, affected customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free within the USA.)

