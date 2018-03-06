Hurley’s Media Sales
Viral video triggers police probe

March 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police have launched an investigation into a viral video of a man who appears to be passed out in his car at the Lawrence Boulevard intersection over the weekend.
The video was shared multiple times on social networking site Facebook. The man was parked at the traffic light which was red at the time.
In the video the man recording can be seen trying to wake the man at the wheel.
We reached out to police for comment on the video and an RCIPS spokesperson says they are aware of the video and it’s been looked into.
According to social media comments under the video the driver got home safely.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

