Government’s challenge of the Grand Court’s ruling legalising same-sex marriages here heads to the Appeal Court Wednesday (27 August).
Same-sex couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden will be heading back to court for what is expected to be a lengthy legal battle.
They had challenged the local Marriage Law in a bid to get legally married here.
Back in March Chief Justice, Anthony Smellie ruled in their favour.
He said then, Cayman’s definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman was unconstitutional and violated multiple rights.
He ordered the Marriage Law be changed so same-sex couples are allowed equal access to marriage.
The government’s appeal of that ruling is set for three days of hearing.
Same-sex marriage appeal set to begin Wednesday
Government’s challenge of the Grand Court’s ruling legalising same-sex marriages here heads to the Appeal Court Wednesday (27 August).
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.