Brown set 100m PR, 110mh meet record at Catamount Classic

Cayman’s Rasheem Brown is putting the 2018 CARIFTA Games behind him after a successful weekend on the collegiate circuit.

Brown hit the track this weekend at the 2018 Catamount Classic at the University of the Western Carolina. Running unattached, the Milligan College freshman posted a personal best Saturday (14 April) in the 100 meters with a time of 10.85 seconds (3.3 wind). The 2017 CARIFTA Games silver medalist also posted a meet record in the men’s 110 meter hurdles with a time of 13.97 seconds. This was his first attempt at the Olympic height of 1.067 meters. According to resultsrrtiming.com, Brown posted a time of 14.00 seconds. Brown told Cayman 27 his coach Jeremy Clonce informed him meet organizers rounded his time up from 13.97 seconds. Regardless, Brown says he’s happy with the performance.

“I’m very happy with my performance. I didn’t get the start I wanted but I am happy I set a meet record. This was my first time in the senior height of hurdles so I am very happy with it for the first time.”

Brown’s 13.97 seconds would have ranked him as both the fastest hurdler in Division 2 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) for 2018, as well as the new Milligan College record holder. Brown is eligible to compete in January 2019.

