One win, one draw for Bodden Town FC at CONCACAF Caribbean Shield

April 16, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s 2017 Premier League champions Bodden Town FC are off to a strong start at the 2018 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield. On Friday (13 April) the club opened with a 2-1 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis champions Cayon FC. Ricoh Brown put Bodden Town ahead 1-0 in the 34th minute but Rockets Evansroy Barnes’ 65th minute goal leveled the score. Substitute Charlo McLean struck the winner in the 81st minute.

“Overall, it has a been a great tournament thus far,” said Assistant Coach Danu Smith.

In game two Sunday (15 April) Bodden Town would draw 0-0 with Curacao’ Centro Dominguito. The two clubs sit atop the four team group with four points each, both with one win and one draw.

“It was a more tactical game, Curacao was more composed with the ball. We had to make certain we never gave in, press too high and hit us on the counter.”

Cayman’s final game of the round robin will be Tuesday versus Martinique champion Club Franciscain.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

