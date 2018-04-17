One win, one draw for Bodden Town FC at CONCACAF Caribbean Shield

Cayman’s 2017 Premier League champions Bodden Town FC are off to a strong start at the 2018 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield. On Friday (13 April) the club opened with a 2-1 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis champions Cayon FC. Ricoh Brown put Bodden Town ahead 1-0 in the 34th minute but Rockets Evansroy Barnes’ 65th minute goal leveled the score. Substitute Charlo McLean struck the winner in the 81st minute.

“Overall, it has a been a great tournament thus far,” said Assistant Coach Danu Smith.

In game two Sunday (15 April) Bodden Town would draw 0-0 with Curacao’ Centro Dominguito. The two clubs sit atop the four team group with four points each, both with one win and one draw.

“It was a more tactical game, Curacao was more composed with the ball. We had to make certain we never gave in, press too high and hit us on the counter.”

Cayman’s final game of the round robin will be Tuesday versus Martinique champion Club Franciscain.

