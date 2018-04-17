Javelin, Sport Shooting, Cycling wrap Cayman’s XXI Commonwealth Games

Here is a look at the XXI Commonwealth Games for 13-14 April:

Friday 13 April

Men’s Javelin

18th: Alex Pascal, 66.66m

Cayman’s Alex Pascal competed in the men’s javelin Friday (13 April). The national record holder completed three attempts with the furthest being 66.66 meters, good enough for 18th out of 24 competitors. Last June, Pascal set a national record posted a throw of 75.38 meters at NCAA Championships. This was his first Commonwealth Games.

13-14 April Sport Shooting 9th: Christopher Jackson, 115 pts

In his 5th Commonwealth Games appearance, Cayman’s Christopher Jackson achieved a personal best with a 9th overall in sport shooting. Tight competition. Jackson won a bronze medal in automatic trap shooting at this past June’s NatWest Island Games.

Saturday 14 April Cycling DNF: Michael Testori, CAY

In a field 114 cyclists, Cayman’s Michael Testori did not complete the men’s road race at Saturday (14 April). Eventual gold medalist was Australia’s Steele von Hoff, posting a winning time of 3:57.01.

