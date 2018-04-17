Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Javelin, Sport Shooting, Cycling wrap Cayman’s XXI Commonwealth Games

April 16, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Here is a look at the  XXI Commonwealth Games for 13-14 April:

Friday 13 April 
Men’s Javelin
18th: Alex Pascal, 66.66m
 
Cayman’s Alex Pascal competed in the men’s javelin Friday (13 April). The national record holder completed three attempts with the furthest being 66.66 meters, good enough for 18th out of 24 competitors. Last June, Pascal set a national record posted a throw of 75.38 meters at NCAA Championships. This was his first Commonwealth Games.
 
13-14 April
Sport Shooting
9th: Christopher Jackson, 115 pts
 
In his 5th Commonwealth Games appearance, Cayman’s Christopher Jackson achieved a personal best with a 9th overall in sport shooting. Tight competition. Jackson won a bronze medal in automatic trap shooting at this past June’s NatWest Island Games.
 
Saturday 14 April
Cycling DNF: Michael Testori, CAY
 
In a field 114 cyclists, Cayman’s Michael Testori did not complete the men’s road race at Saturday (14 April). Eventual gold medalist was Australia’s Steele von Hoff, posting a winning time of 3:57.01.
 
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: