Car crashes into wall on Keturah Street

May 4, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
An early morning George Town crash sends one man to hospital today (4 May).
Cayman 27’s cameras were on the scene of this single-car collision that occurred on Keturah Street around 3’o clock. Residents say they were awakened by a loud crash when the Honda car crashed into the concrete perimeter wall forcing the airbags to deploy.
Two people were in the car at the time. Fire Services were called in after the vehicle began to smoke.
The male occupant was later taken away by ambulance. We reached out to police for details on the incident we are yet to hear back.

Reshma Ragoonath

