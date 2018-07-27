Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Arrested cruise shipper in critical condition at hospital

July 26, 2018
nataliebriggs
An American cruise shipper is now in critical condition at the George Town Hospital after being arrested for assaulting a woman aboard a ship. Ganja was also found in his cabin.

According to police, the 37-year-old man experienced a medical issue after he was held on Wednesday (25 July.)

Police say the incident started around 8 a.m. when the man had an altercation with a woman aboard the cruise ship. It was in international waters at the time.

Police boarded the ship and detained the man. They found a quantity of marijuana in his room.

The woman was taken to the George Town hospital where she was treated.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of ganja.

He remains in hospital.

 

