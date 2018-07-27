Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Sports

Sport Shooting: Campney 13th, ‘Fast Eddie’ 15th after day three of Pan Am Handgun Champs

July 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman has two sport shooters in the top-15 of their respective divisions after three days of competition at the 2018 Pan American Handgun Championships in Kingston, Jamaica.

In the Open Division, Cayman’s Tony Campney droppedp from 6th to 13th overall on day three with a score of 75.6736%. In the Production Division, Charles Ebanks moved up one spot to 33rd overall with a score of 59.5964%. In the Standard Division, ‘Fast’ Eddie McLean moves up from 20th to 15th (73.0392%), while Ales Cevella (71.1377 %) dropped one spot to 18th overall. Khy Becher moved up one spot to 30th (36.7508 %).

Check out all the results here. The competition continues until Saturday 28th July.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

