DOE poised to launch large-scale green iguana cull

September 1, 2018
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment is gearing up to launch a full-scale, multi-year cull of the invasive green iguana.

The cull is expected to begin in mid-to-late October. It aims to bring about a significant reduction of the green iguana population on Grand Cayman.

The DOE said based on results from a request for information meeting last month, it believes a large scale cull is do-able.

“The information we’ve received from those people [involved with the RFI] indicates that we do have the local capacity to cull on the scale that we need to if we set the incentive at about five dollars an iguana,” said DOE Terrestrial Resources Manager Frederick Burton said Friday afternoon (31 August) at a press conference at DOE headquarters.

An RFP has been released for management services that this major operation will require. It’s open to bidders through September 20th.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

