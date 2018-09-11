Tomlinson Furniture
Golf: Cayman finishes 58th overall at World Amateur Team Championships

September 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman national golfers finished tied for 58th overall after four rounds of golf at the Cardon House Golf Club in Ireland for the 31st World Amateur Team Championships.

Cayman finished +28 over-par using the average of it’s two top scores.

Leading the way was 14-year old Justin Hastings, shooting +12 over-par for the tournament. Hastings finished strong with back-to-back rounds of +2 over-par 74 to close the tournament. He finished in a tie for 141st.

Under-15 Caribbean champion Aaron Jarvis finished in a tie for 161st. Jarvis shot a team best +1 over-par 73 in the final round for an overall score of +17 over-par.

2018 National Champion Payten Wight finished 182nd with an overall +26 over-par. Wight opened the tournament +10 over par, but followed in round two with his best performance, shooting just +3 over-par.

View all the results here.

 

 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

