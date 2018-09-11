Swimming: Dakers takes 34th Foster’s IGA Sea Swim

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) swimming season kicked off Saturday (8 September) at the 34th Foster’s IGA 800m Sea Swim.

17-year old Alex Dakers was first across the line with a time of 10:15 seconds, followed by Jake Bailey (10:38s) and Jordan Crooks (10:45s). Elana Sinclair was the first female across the line for fourth overall (10:57s).

“It felt really good out there, and it’s always fun to do something other than meets in the pool. Swimming out here is a lot different, it’s really good.”

The Foster’s Sea Swim is the first of four CIASA 800-metre sea swims on the 2018/2019 schedule:

6 October

CUC 800m10 November

KPMG 5K

February 2019

CIASA 5K, 200m, 400m

March 2019

Aquathlon

Duathlon

April 2019

CNB Brac 800m

May 2019

Flow 800m

Butterfield 800m

15 June

Flowers Sea Swim

