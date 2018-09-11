Swimming: Dakers takes 34th Foster’s IGA Sea Swim

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) swimming season kicked off Saturday (8 September) at the 34th Foster’s IGA 800m Sea Swim.
17-year old Alex Dakers was first across the line with a time of 10:15 seconds, followed by Jake Bailey (10:38s) and Jordan Crooks (10:45s). Elana Sinclair was the first female across the line for fourth overall (10:57s).
“It felt really good out there, and it’s always fun to do something other than meets in the pool. Swimming out here is a lot different, it’s really good.”
The Foster’s Sea Swim is the first of four CIASA 800-metre sea swims on the 2018/2019 schedule:
CUC 800m10 November
Flow 800m
