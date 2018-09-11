Tomlinson Furniture
Swimming: Dakers takes 34th Foster’s IGA Sea Swim

September 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) swimming season kicked off Saturday (8 September) at the 34th Foster’s IGA 800m Sea Swim.

17-year old Alex Dakers was first across the line with a time of 10:15 seconds, followed by Jake Bailey (10:38s) and Jordan Crooks (10:45s). Elana Sinclair was the first female across the line for fourth overall (10:57s).

“It felt really good out there, and it’s always fun to do something other than meets in the pool. Swimming out here is a lot different, it’s really good.”

The Foster’s Sea Swim is the first of four CIASA 800-metre sea swims on the 2018/2019 schedule:

6 October
CUC 800m10 November
KPMG 5K
 
February 2019
CIASA 5K, 200m, 400m
 
March 2019
Aquathlon
Duathlon
 
April 2019
CNB Brac 800m
 
May 2019
Flow 800m
Butterfield 800m
 
15 June
Flowers Sea Swim
About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

