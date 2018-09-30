Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Hurlston still being sought by Police

September 29, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Wanted man Joseph V. Hurlston still remains at large and police say they are still seeking the public’s help in finding him.
Friday (28 September) the RCIPS shared that they are seeking the 36-year-old George Town man in connection with a serious assault and they need to question him as a matter of urgency. They said he frequents the Prospect and George Town areas.
Mr. Hurlston is approximately 5’ 9”, weighs about 145 pounds and has a light brown complexion. He is believed to have long dreadlocks.
Anyone who sees Mr. Hurlston should not approach him and call 911 immediately and report where he is located.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: