Woman held for arson on Cayman Brac

A 54-year-old Cayman Brac woman remains in custody Sunday (30 September) night on suspicion of arson.
The incident happened shortly before 9:00p.m. on Saturday (29 September) night.
According to the RCIPS, officers in Cayman Brac responded to a report of arson at an address on Frigate Drive.
A bed in the residence was set on fire.
Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident.
Investigations are continuing.
