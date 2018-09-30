Tomlinson Furniture
Woman held for arson on Cayman Brac

September 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A 54-year-old Cayman Brac woman remains in custody Sunday (30 September) night on suspicion of arson.

The incident happened shortly before 9:00p.m. on Saturday (29 September) night.

According to the RCIPS, officers in Cayman Brac responded to a report of arson at an address on Frigate Drive.

A bed in the residence was set on fire.

Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

