Woman held for assaulting a police officer in GT

A heated altercation outside a George Town club lands one woman in custody for assaulting a police officer.

The woman, aged 30 of West Bay, remains in custody as investigations continue into the Sunday (29 September) incident.

The RCIPS said the incident happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when officers responded to a report of an altercation in the parking lot of Cotton Club on Shedden Road.

They said upon arrival, officers observed a man bleeding from a wound to his side. Emergency services arrived on scene and attended to the man.

The RCIPS said as officers attempted to clear the area around the man, a woman at the scene began behaving in an aggressive manner and eventually struck one of the officers.

The man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. He remains in stable condition.

The woman was arrested.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via their website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link.

