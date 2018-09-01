Man appears in court for indecency

A 54-year-old George Town man appeared in court on Friday (31 August) charged with committing an act outraging public decency and carrying an offensive weapon.

According to the RCIPS the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (30 August) at Cemetery Beach, West Bay.

Police say they responded to reports at the beach that a man was exposing himself and committing an indecent act. He was also carrying a knife.

He was remanded into custody until Monday (3 September.)

