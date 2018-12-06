Cayman emerge as winners from the JA COY competition

Cayman has emerged as the winner of the Junior Achievement Company of the Year contest in Peru.

At this year’s event, 13 of Cayman’s students competed against 13 other countries in Lima.

The students participated in interviews, presentations, workshops, and demonstrations.

They returned home victorious last week as the JA Americas region company of the year.

The team was sponsored by Cayman Airways and their company was called Re-tyre and proposes a way to reuse tyres.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

