Business Culture News

Cayman emerge as winners from the JA COY competition

December 5, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Cayman has emerged as the winner of the Junior Achievement Company of the Year contest in Peru.

At this year’s event, 13 of Cayman’s students competed against 13 other countries in Lima.

The students participated in interviews, presentations, workshops, and demonstrations.

They returned home victorious last week as the JA Americas region company of the year.

The team was sponsored by Cayman Airways and their company was called Re-tyre and proposes a way to reuse tyres.

About the author

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

