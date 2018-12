Crime may not pay, but helping the authorities catch and convict those who commit crimes will earn you money.

Last month one tipster received a $3000 payout after providing information. It was the largest payout made by Cayman Crime Stoppers to date.

Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Cayman Crime Stoppers chairman Sebastien Guilbard to discuss the increased payouts for information on Wednesday’s (5 December) edition of Top Story.

