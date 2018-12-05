IDG
JMC talks start in London, Cayman to host 2019 pre-JMC talks

December 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman will play host to next year’s pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting for British Overseas territory leaders.
According to a press release from the Premier’s Office, the meeting will happen in July.
On Tuesday (4 December) the leaders started their Joint Ministerial Council discussions in London.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says the JMC talks will touch on key areas.
“We will address with the United Kingdom Government a whole range of issues of mutual interest and concern to both the territories and the United Kingdom,” the Premier said.
The leaders have also agreed to raise B.O.T/UK citizenship issues in their JMC meetings.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

