Bodden takes a closer look at Cayman politics in new book

Former University College of the Cayman Islands president Roy Bodden is set to launch his latest book at the end of the month.

The book “From Guard House to the Glass House” is described as a compelling inside look into Cayman politics.

On Monday (18 March) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down Mr. Bodden to discuss his book and the changes he has seen on the local political landscape.

The launch for “From Guard House to the Glass House” will be held on March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Sir Vassel Johnson’s Hall University College of the Cayman Islands.

