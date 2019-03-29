Breaking: Court rules in favour of same-sex marriages

Chief Justice Hon. Anthony Smellie has redefined the definition of marriage in the Cayman Islands paving the way for same-sex couples to marry legally here.

In his landmark ruling handed down Friday (29 March) CJ Smellie declared that marriage in Cayman “means a union between two people as one another spouses.”

He made the declaration as he ruled in favour of Caymanian Chantelle Day and her partner Vicki Bodden-Bush, both of whom had challenged the local law after they were refused permission to get married here.

We will have more on this breaking story as updates come to hand.

Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. for the full story.

