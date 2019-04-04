Tomlinson Furniture
Armed robbery in GT, suspect escapes with cash

April 3, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A lone gunman escapes with an undisclosed sum of cash after an armed robbery in George Town.
It happened at a business on Seymour Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday (2 April) night.
Police said a masked man entered the store, brandished a firearm at a worker inside.
The man struck the worker in the hand before demanding cash.
He then fled with a quantity of cash.
The suspect is described as of slim build, of brown complexion with tattoos near his eyes and dreadlocked hair. He was wearing dark clothing and had a black shirt wrapped around his face and head.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

