Armed robbery in GT, suspect escapes with cash

A lone gunman escapes with an undisclosed sum of cash after an armed robbery in George Town.

It happened at a business on Seymour Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday (2 April) night.

Police said a masked man entered the store, brandished a firearm at a worker inside.

The man struck the worker in the hand before demanding cash.

He then fled with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as of slim build, of brown complexion with tattoos near his eyes and dreadlocked hair. He was wearing dark clothing and had a black shirt wrapped around his face and head.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

