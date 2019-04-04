Constitutional questions raised in same-sex case: Watler says appeal can solve issues

Constitution Commission member Olivaire Watler says questions remain around the Chief Justice’s thinking in his same-sex marriage ruling last Friday (29 March.)

Mr. Watler said Chief Justice Hon. Anthony Smellie’s use of Section Five of the Constitution to amend the marriage law has triggered contention for many.

Mr. Walter said these are areas of concern that only an appeal can resolve.

“Certainly that’s the only way we can have a judicial basis for approaching this. I think at the moment now it creates a bit of confusion where there is this order out there, it is not entirely clear whether the applicants, in this case, can simply go down to the Registrar’s Office and say can I have my marriage license please the law change as of Friday,” Mr. Watler said.

Mr. Walter said the Commission is waiting for the Chief Justice’s full judgment before they make an official statement.

